Bryant L, Morrongiello BA, Cox A. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Unintentional injury represents a significant health threat to young children worldwide, with infancy marking a particularly vulnerable stage of development. The current study identified parents' home safety practices at two stages of development during infancy (sitting versus walking independently), with a focus on six common injury threats: burns, cuts, falls, drowning, poisoning and suffocation/strangulation/choking. This study also examined associations between these practices and parents' beliefs about their infant's vulnerability for injury, potential severity of injury, and need for supervision, as well as parents' tolerance for their children's risk taking and extent of protectiveness. A home-safety interview and measures assessing injury beliefs were administered to 146 parents of infants.
Home safety; Infancy; Injury; Parents; Prevention