Abstract

Medical students experience high rates of depression and suicidal ideation that are not well addressed by traditional student health services. This review aims to investigate the problem of suicide among medical students, to reveal the urgent need for prevention programs, and to identify the components of successful interventions. We reviewed the current literature regarding the scope and nature of the problem, including international suicide rates among medical students and a discussion of suicidal behaviors and suicide theory related to medical students. The risk factors for suicidal ideation in medical students were discussed. We also presented examples of effective and innovative measures currently in use at medical schools to promote mental health among medical students.

Language: en