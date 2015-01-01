Abstract

This cross sectional investigation measured the agreement between parent report of their 8-14 year old child's sport-related concussion (SRC) history and their child's self-report of their own SRC history. Parent-child dyads (n = 405) within a youth contact sports (e.g., football, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer) setting participated in the study. Parents (6.2%) and 8.6% of children self-reported a history of at least one diagnosed SRC. We observed substantial agreement between the number of parent-reported and child self-reported SRCs (κ = 0.613, p ≤ .001). Partial agreement regarding the number of SRCs reported by both groups was also substantial (weighted κ = 0.693, p ≤ .001). Removing dyads where neither the parent nor the child reported a diagnosed SRC, sensitivity analyses revealed only fair agreement in parent-child SRC recall. These results indicate that parents and youth athletes overall accounts of their diagnosed SRC history correspond. However determining specifics (e.g., total concussion counts) may benefit from concurrent parent reports, or documented events in medical histories.

