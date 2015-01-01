Abstract

PURPOSE: Driving phobia is prevalent in injured individuals following motor vehicle crashes (MVCs). The evidence for virtual reality (VR) based psychological treatments for driving phobia is unknown. This systematic review synthesized the available evidence on the effectiveness, feasibility, and user experience of psychological treatments for driving phobia using VR.



METHODS: Three databases (PsycINFO, SCOPUS, and PubMed) were searched. Eligibility criteria included adults with clinical or sub-clinical levels of driving phobia manifesting as part of an anxiety disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Primary outcomes were driving-related anxiety/fear or avoidance, PTSD symptoms and driving frequency/intensity, as well as treatment feasibility including recruitment, treatment completion and retention rates, user experience and immersion/presence in the VR program. Secondary outcomes were other health outcomes (e.g., depression) and VR technological features.



RESULTS: The 14 included studies were of low methodological quality. Clinical and methodological heterogeneity prevented quantitative pooling of data. The evidence provided in this review is limited by trials with small sample sizes, and lack of diagnostic clarity, controlled designs, and long-term assessment. The evidence did suggest that VR-based psychological interventions could be feasible and acceptable in this population.



CONCLUSIONS: For VR-based psychological interventions to be recommended for driving phobia, more high-quality trials are needed. Implications for rehabilitationVirtual reality (VR) based psychological treatments may be feasible and acceptable to patients with driving phobia.There is potential to increase accessibility to psychological therapies in patients with driving phobia following motor vehicle crashes through the use of digital psychiatry such as VR.

