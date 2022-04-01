Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the prevalence and the risk factors of falling in older people (65+) living alone.



METHOD: This is a descriptive and transversal study which included 186 participants, aged 65+ living alone in community-dwelling.



RESULTS: The prevalence of falls was 80.1% (95% CI 74.1-85.8). Considering the last 3 months, the prevalence of falls reduced to 22.2% (95% CI 17.5-29.9) and the number of falls reported was 2.4 (sd = 2.1). Most falls were accidental (n = 74, 59.7%), followed by dizziness (n = 15, 12.1%) and almost 50% occurred in the morning (n = 53, 45.3%). Considering the local where the falls occurred, 70 (57.4%) were at home (36.1% inside and 21.3% outside), 41 on the street (33.6%) and only 11 (9.0%) in a public place (4.1% inside and 4.9% outside). After the fall, 30.9% of the participants changed daily life after an event.



CONCLUSIONS: Falls among older adults is a multifactorial problem that requires integrated and multiprofessional interventions. Older age, living alone in an urban area, with insufficient resources, reduced physical activity and a poor self-perception are factors associated with a higher risk of falling. Similarly, older people who have difficulty standing, sitting and rising from a chair, as well as being hypertensive and taking a high number of medications are associated with a high risk of falling. Future research should develop and emphasize more national studies to confirm these results.

