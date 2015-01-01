|
Citation
|
Rothenberg WA, Ali S, Rohner RP, Lansford JE, Britner PA, Giunta LD, Dodge KA, Malone PS, Oburu P, Pastorelli C, Skinner AT, Sorbring E, Steinberg L, Tapanya S, Uribe Tirado LM, Yotanyamaneewong S, Alampay LP, Al-Hassan SM, Bacchini D, Bornstein MH, Chang L, Deater-Deckard K. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2022; 31(1): 29-47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35529327
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Grounded in interpersonal acceptance-rejection theory, this study assessed children's (N=1,315) perceptions of maternal and paternal acceptance-rejection in nine countries (China, Colombia, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, the Philippines, Sweden, Thailand, and the United States) as predictors of children's externalizing and internalizing behaviors across ages 7-14 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
longitudinal; internalizing; externalizing; multicultural; parental acceptance-rejection