Abstract

The current study compared different driver groups and investigated the relationship between safety climate, driver behaviours, and crashes in a mixed group of professional drivers in Turkey. Two hundred and sixty drivers completed the scales developed explicitly for professional drivers, Transportation Companies' Climate Scale and Occupational Driver Behaviour Questionnaire, along with the demographic form. Freight drivers scored higher on risky driver behaviours than passenger vehicle drivers. Organisational safety climate predicted driver behaviours. When the organisations are more sensitive regarding work and time pressure issues (low level of pressure), drivers are less likely to speed, violate the rules, and get tired. Additionally, risky driver behaviours were related to more crashes. Specifically, driving while tired positively predicted crashes after controlling for the effects of age and annual mileage. Altogether, a favourable safety climate predicted safer driving behaviours, which was found to be related to fewer crashes. The results were discussed in detail.



Keywords professional driver, driver behaviour, organisational safety climate, safety in the workplace, safety culture, driving crash

Language: en