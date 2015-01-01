SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Trivedi P, Shah J. J. Road Safety 2022; 33(2): 33-44.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Australasian College of Road Safety)

DOI

10.33492/JRS-D-21-00055

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research aims to provide a novel approach for analysing road crash severity ranking by integrating all injury classified crash types. The road crash data of all Indian states (i.e., Andhrapradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, etc.) for 2019 were incorporated to analyse severity rankings by using multi-criteria decision-making (MCDM) methods. Two of these methods - the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) and Technique for Order Performance by Similarity to an Ideal Solution (TOPSIS) - were applied. The application of MCDM methods easily incorporated the injury classified crash data and provided clear rankings. Further, the correlation analysis of rankings provided by both MCDM methods proved the validity of the proposed research. Therefore, this approach is considered to have great potential to reform conventional severity ranking practices.

Keywords road crashes, severity analysis, ranking, multi-criteria decision making


Language: en
