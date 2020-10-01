|
Berloco N, Colonna P, Intini P. J. Traffic Transp. Eng. Engl. Ed. 2022; 9(1): 44-58.
(Copyright © 2022, Periodical Offices of Chang'an University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Properly designed roundabouts may lead to safety improvements based on both reducing approaching speeds and controlling traffic. Measurements of deflection of vehicle trajectories are commonly used to estimate roundabout speed control. One of these measurements is the deviation angle, which is mentioned in both the Italian and Swiss road standards and, in specific conditions, can be more effective than other methods. This article presents a general mathematical formulation for linking several geometric parameters with the deviation angle in different rural and urban one-lane roundabout configurations, which is currently missing in the literature. For urban roundabouts, refuge islands for pedestrians and cyclists were considered. Based on the proposed formulation, a sensitivity analysis of the influential geometric parameters was conducted.
Language: en
Deviation angle; One-lane roundabout; Roundabout deflection; Speed control; Traffic engineering