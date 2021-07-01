Abstract

A new stop frequency model was developed to predict the daily number of maintenance activity stops made by individual household heads during a typical weekday. This new model was based on the modification of a conventional multivariate ordered probit (MOP) model by maintaining the probit assumption for the marginal distributions while introducing non-normal dependence among the error terms using copula functions. Therefore, the copula-based MOP model would relieve the restriction of imposing joint normality on the error terms in the conventional MOP model. The new MOP model would not only account for the intra-household interactions in stop-making decisions, but also allow the best functional form to be determined for representing dependencies among household heads. Using the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council's 2010/2011 regional household travel survey data, the copula-based MOP model was employed to examine stop-making behavior for individual household heads residing in New York City and its adjacent counties in Mid-Hudson Valley and New Jersey. Empirical results provided useful insights into the observed effects of socio-demographics, land use density, transportation service, and work schedule together with potential unobserved common effects on the inter-relatedness of spousal stop-making decisions at the household level. The results show that the MOP model with a Clayton copula structure provides the best data fits and there is a very strong positive dependence among error terms of stop-making equations. Furthermore, the dependence among the maintenance activity propensities of household heads is asymmetric, with a stronger tendency of household heads to simultaneously have low maintenance activity levels than to simultaneously have high maintenance activity levels.

