|
Citation
|
Chen Z, Xu W, Qu Y. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2022; 148(2): e04021116.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Previous studies used to estimate count-data models for the investigation of crash factors. In this study, an alternative method based on Tobit regression by simply viewing crash rates as a continuous variable was explored. Three years of data collected from four freeways in China were used to estimate the models. A correlated random parameters Tobit with heterogeneity in means (CRPTHM) model was proposed and thoroughly compared with traditional fixed parameters Tobit (FPT), random parameters Tobit (RPT), and correlated random parameters Tobit (CRPT) models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crash rates; Random parameters model; Road safety; Tobit regression; Unobserved heterogeneity