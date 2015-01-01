Abstract

This study introduces a multiobjective optimization framework for the redimensioning of the cross-sectional elements of rural horizontal curves with limited sight distance. The optimization aims at minimizing both the risk associated with the limited sight distance and the expected collision frequency corresponding to the cross-sectional elements' dimensions. The risk component was assessed using an index known as Pnc which is developed based on reliability theory using the First-Order Reliability Method (FORM). The change in collision frequency corresponding to the change in the cross-sectional elements was extracted from the literature. The risk and the safety components were then combined into one measure, a combined crash modification factor to develop a direct measure of the safety impacts of the optimization. The proposed framework was applied to five restricted curves in British Columbia, Canada, considering various scenarios. The ...