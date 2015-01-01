|
Citation
|
Kodi JH, Kitali AE, Sando T, Alluri P, Ponnaluri R. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2022; 148(4): e04022008.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adaptive signal control technology (ASCT) is a traffic management strategy that optimizes signal timing based on actual traffic demand. Although meant to improve the operational performance of signalized intersections, such mobility enhancements may translate into substantial safety benefits. This study examined the safety effects of ASCT using an observational before-after empirical Bayes (EB) approach with a comparison group. The proposed approach was used to develop crash modification factors (CMFs) for total crashes, angle crashes, rear-end crashes, and specific crash severity levels [fatal or injury (FI) and property damage only (PDO) crashes]. The analysis included 42 treatment intersections with ASCT and their corresponding 47 comparison intersections without ASCT.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adaptive signal control technology (ASCT); Crash modification factors (CMF); Empirical Bayes (EB); Signalized intersections