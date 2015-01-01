Abstract

Following major hazards and incidents, it is crucial to mitigate the congestion at intersections of urban traffic systems with disruptions; maximize the evacuation, rescue, and recovery efficiency; and prevent a hazard from turning into a disaster. An optimized traffic signal design strategy can effectively contribute to maintaining an efficient traffic system operation despite various disruptions. Most of the existing studies focused on static and generic congestion scenarios during the recovery stage, rather than realistic time-progressive scenarios covering the whole process following a disruption. An adaptive traffic signal control strategy in response to traffic disruptions at a single intersection is proposed by covering both the incident and recovery stages. Dynamic phase selection (DPS) technology is applied to adjust the traffic signal control plan adaptively during the incident stage, while the queue length dissipation (QLD) algorithm is adopted to carry out optimal green time calculation during the recovery stage. The proposed methodology is demonstrated by considering disruptions caused by several typical vehicle crashes at intersections. The proposed DPS+QLD traffic signal strategy is found to improve the resiliency of a typical intersection against disruptions by clearing queues faster, reducing overall traffic loss time, and maintaining stable mobility with superior performance over conventional fixed and actuated traffic signal plans.

Language: en