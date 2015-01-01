|
Nassan M, Daghlas I, Winkelman JW, Dashti HS, Saxena R. Neuropsychopharmacology 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35538198
Abstract
|
Insomnia and restless leg syndrome (RLS) are associated with increased risk for suicidal behavior (SB), which is often comorbid with mood or thought disorders; however, it is unclear whether these relationships are causal. We performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization study using summary-level genetic associations with insomnia symptoms and RLS against the outcomes of risk of major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder (BP), schizophrenia (SCZ), and SB. The inverse-variance weighted method was used in the main analysis. We performed replication and sensitivity analyses to examine the robustness of the results. We identified outcome cohorts for MDD (n = 170,756 cases/329,443 controls), BP (n = 20,352/31,358), SCZ (n = 69,369/236,642), SB-Cohort-2019 (n = 6569/14,996 all with MDD, BP or SCZ; and SB within individual disease categories), and SB-Cohort-2020 (n = 29,782/519,961). Genetically proxied liability to insomnia symptoms significantly associated with increased risk of MDD (odds ratio (OR) = 1.23, 95% confidence interval (CI) = 1.2-1.26, P = 1.37 × 10(-61)), BP (OR = 1.15, 95% CI = 1.07-1.23, P = 5.11 × 10(-5)), SB-Cohort-2019 (OR = 1.17, 95% CI = 1.07-1.27, P = 2.30 × 10(-4)), SB-Cohort-2019 in depressed patients (OR = 1.34, 95% CI = 1.16-1.54, P = 5.97 × 10(-5)), and SB-Cohort-2020 (OR = 1.24, 95% CI = 1.18-1.3, P = 1.47 × 10(-18)). Genetically proxied liability to RLS did not significantly influence the risk of any of the outcomes (all corrected P > 0.05).
Language: en