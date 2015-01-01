SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brown A, Hellem T, Schreiber J, Buerhaus P, Colbert A. Public Health Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/phn.13090

PMID

35537106

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this systematic review was to synthesize the existing global literature examining the relationship between altitude and suicide.

METHOD: Using the electronic databases PubMed, CINAHL, EMBASE, and PsychInofo published articles in English that addressed the relationship between altitude and suicide as a primary or secondary aim, and included human subjects, where identified. Studies were assessed for quality based on methodological approach and data relevance on a three-point scale (strong, moderate, or weak).

RESULTS: Of the 19 studies related to the purpose and aims, 17 reported evidence of a positive correlation between altitude and increased suicide. Vast design differences were employed within the literature, individual-level suicide data was identified as the preferred level of analysis.

DISCUSSION: The relationship between altitude and suicide is an evolving science with a small but growing body of literature suggesting altitude is associated with an increased risk of suicide. This review identifies the need for additional studies examining both individual-level suicide data and improving geographic precision. Public health nurses have a responsibility to carefully examine the quality of studies and the strength of the evidence when addressing variables associated with suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; altitude; environmental health; geographic information systems (GIS); global health; international health; population-based nursing; public health nursing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print