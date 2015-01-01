Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this systematic review was to synthesize the existing global literature examining the relationship between altitude and suicide.



METHOD: Using the electronic databases PubMed, CINAHL, EMBASE, and PsychInofo published articles in English that addressed the relationship between altitude and suicide as a primary or secondary aim, and included human subjects, where identified. Studies were assessed for quality based on methodological approach and data relevance on a three-point scale (strong, moderate, or weak).



RESULTS: Of the 19 studies related to the purpose and aims, 17 reported evidence of a positive correlation between altitude and increased suicide. Vast design differences were employed within the literature, individual-level suicide data was identified as the preferred level of analysis.



DISCUSSION: The relationship between altitude and suicide is an evolving science with a small but growing body of literature suggesting altitude is associated with an increased risk of suicide. This review identifies the need for additional studies examining both individual-level suicide data and improving geographic precision. Public health nurses have a responsibility to carefully examine the quality of studies and the strength of the evidence when addressing variables associated with suicide.

