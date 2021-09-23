Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe characteristics, mechanism, and factors associated with morbidity and mortality of pediatrics with burn injuries.



METHODS: This cross-sectional retrospective study examined all pediatrics with burn injuries carried out at King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 2015-2020. Collected data included demographics, mechanism of burn, total body surface area (TBSA) burned, body region burned, incidence of infection, renal failure, scars, and respiratory events.



RESULTS: The study included 370 patients. Approximately 47.0% were aged ≤2 years, and 61.0% were males. The most common burn mechanism was scald burn (54%), 59.2% had a TBSA of 0-10%, and 60.3% had regional burns on the upper limbs. During follow-up, 5 patients died (incidence rate [IR]=1.60/100 patient/years [PYs]). Morbidity events included blood/sepsis infection (IR=2.87/100 PYs), urine infection (IR=8.30/100 PYs), wound infection (IR=21.72/100 PYs), renal failure (IR=0.96/100 PYs), and respiratory infections (IR=1.60/100 PYs). In a multivariate Cox regression analysis, factors independently associated with combined hazard of morbidity and mortality were female gender (hazard ratio [HR]=1.64, 95% confidence intervel [CI]: [1.01-2.67], p=0.047), TBSA (HR=3.20, 95% CI: [1.828-5.585], p<0.0001), and length of hospital stay (HR=3.14, 95% CI: [1.91-5.17], p=0.000).



CONCLUSION: This study identifies certain characteristics suggestive of poor outcomes of pediatric burn injuries that are relevant to clinical management and prevention programs. Larger multicenter studies are required to fully characterize pediatric patients with burn injuries and to identify factors that adversely affect their prognosis.

