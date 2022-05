Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the trend of adolescent intentional self-harm notifications in the school environment, Brazil, 2011 to 2018.



METHODS: This was an ecological time series study, with data from the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System, using the Prais-Winsten linear regression model.



RESULTS: A total of 1,989 cases were notified. Notification rates ranged from 0.09 to 2.75/100,000 inhabitants, with an increasing trend, both in females (APC= 66.0%; 95%CI 39.0;98.3) and male (APC = 55.2%; 95%CI 29.9;85.4). The North region showed a stationary trend, while the Southeast and South regions showed an increasing trend, especially Rio de Janeiro (APC = 85.5%; 95%CI 58.0;117.8) and Paraná (APC = 73.6%; 95%CI 41.9;112.3). In the Midwest region, only the state of Mato Grosso do Sul showed a rising trend (APC = 54.5%; 95%CI 16.9;104.2).



CONCLUSION: There was an increasing trend in adolescent intentional self-harm notifications in the school environment in Brazil, during the study period.

