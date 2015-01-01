Abstract

Perceptions that women are in greater need of fall prevention might impact their participation in programs. This study aimed to understand gender differences in motivating factors and experiences in a fall prevention program. Thirty-four adults (18 men and 16 women) aged 60 years or older participated in focus groups after 12 weeks of fall prevention exercises and education. Six main themes emerged. It might be a macho thing represented an overarching theme of why men might not participate in fall prevention as readily as women. Personal experience as a motivator, Get my balance back, and Challenges/Successes were common themes for men and women. Both genders realized the benefits of the program; however, men emphasized the importance of personal outcomes (Being part of something bigger), whereas women highlighted group outcomes (Socialization). These findings can guide the future messaging and marketing of fall prevention programs for older adults.

