Tsui JI. JAMA Netw. Open 2022; 5(5): e2211641.
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
35544141
In the US, there is currently a major push to expand access to medications for opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment such as buprenorphine in response to the overdose epidemic. Efforts to improve health outcomes by increasing access to OUD treatment are being challenged by the recent rise in co-use of stimulants, driven primarily by methamphetamine use. The emergence of this "twin epidemic"1 has major implications for OUD treatment: concurrent methamphetamine use has been shown to be associated with persistent opioid use and nonretention.2 There are currently no US Food and Drug Administration-approved medications to treat stimulant use disorders. However, 1 systematic review and meta-analysis3 found low-quality evidence that stimulant medication for treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be of some benefit for methamphetamine and amphetamine use disorders. Furthermore, the literature shows ADHD to be more prevalent among persons with substance use disorders compared with the general population; thus, a substantial proportion (as much as one-quarter) of individuals with OUD may have an underlying diagnostic indication for these medications.4 Buprenorphine prescribers are not uncommonly faced with requests to prescribe stimulant medications for their patients, and to date there has been a lack of evidence on risks and benefits to guide clinical decision-making. A recent study in JAMA Network Open by Mintz et al5 addresses this important gap in the literature.
