OBJECTIVE: Objective to investigate the health changes of patients with severe trimethyltin chloride (TMT) poisoning in four years.



METHODS: Six patients with severe TMT poisoning treated in the First Affiliated Hospital of Gannan Medical College in August 2016 were numbered 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 respectively. The patients were followed up 0.5, 2 and 4 years after poisoning and compared and analyzed. The follow-up contents include: symptom degree, score of simple mental intelligence examination scale (MMSE) and modified Rankin Scale (MRS) , cranial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) , EEG, etc.



RESULTS: The symptoms of dizziness, headache, chest tightness, palpitation, nausea and vomiting decreased gradually in 6 patients. The symptoms of speech disorder and memory decline in No.1, 2 and 3 patients gradually increased, and the scores of MMSE and Mrs gradually decreased; Patients No.4, 5 and 6 had improved speech disorder, but their memory decreased, MMSE and Mrs scores were still flat, and mild cognitive impairment. The brain atrophy of No.1, 2 and 3 patients was aggravated, which showed obvious atrophy of hippocampus, temporal lobe, insular lobe and cerebellum and enlargement of ventricle; There was no significant change in brain atrophy in No.4, 5 and 6 patients.



CONCLUSION: The neurotoxic symptoms in the later stage of severe TMT poisoning are still serious, and the neurotoxic time is long.

Language: zh