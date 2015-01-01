Abstract

Background

The purpose of this study was to identify clinical and traffic factors that influence pediatric pedestrian versus automobile collisions (P-AC) with an emphasis on health care disparities.

Methods

A retrospective review was performed of pediatric (≤18 years old) P-AC treated at a Level I pediatric trauma center from 2008 to 2018. Demographic, clinical, and traffic scene data were analyzed. Area Deprivation Index (ADI) was used to measure neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage (NSD) based on home addresses. Traffic scene data from the California Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS) were matched to clinical records. Traffic safety was assessed by the streetlight coverage, the proximity of the collision to home addresses, and sidewalk coverage. Descriptive statistics and univariate analysis for key variables and outcomes were calculated using Kruskal-Wallis, Wilcoxon, Chi-square, or Fisher's exact tests. Statistical significance was attributed to p-values <0.05.

Results

Among 770 patients, the majority were male (65%) and Hispanic (54%), with a median age of 8 years (IQR 4-12). Hispanic patients were more likely to live in more disadvantaged neighborhoods than non-Hispanic patients (67% vs. 45%, p < 0.01). There were no differences in clinical characteristics or outcomes across ADI quintiles. Using the SWITRS (N = 272), patients with more NSD were more likely injured during dark streetlight conditions (15% vs. 4% least disadvantaged; p = 0.04) and within 0.5 miles from home (p < 0.01). Pedestrian violations were common (65%). During after-school hours, 25% were pedestrian violations, compared to 12% driver violations (p = 0.02).

Conclusion

A larger proportion of Hispanic children injured in pedestrian versus automobile collisions lived in neighborhoods with more socioeconomic disadvantage. Hispanic ethnicity and NSD are each independently associated with P-AC. Poor streetlight conditions and close proximity to home were associated with the most socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods. This research may support targeted prevention programs to improve pedestrian safety in children.

Level of Evidence

Level III, Prognostic and Epidemiological.

