Abstract

Young pedestrians have a high rate of traffic violations and are vulnerable. In this study, theory of planned behavior (TPB) questionnaires were collected from a sample of 395 young pedestrians. Reliability analysis demonstrated that the TPB questionnaire was effective and credible. An analysis model was established based on the TPB. The motivations for traffic violation behaviors among young pedestrians on intersections were studied from the perspective of social psychology. The results revealed that the most common violation behavior of young pedestrians was crossing on yellow light (29.7%). Male young pedestrians reported the higher intention of violating regulations. Behavioral attitude (0.14), subjective norm (0.17), and perceived behavioral control (0.12) all affected young pedestrians’ behavioral intentions. Relatives and friends played a positive role in mitigating young pedestrians’ intentions to commit violations at intersections. Perceived behavior control had the weakest influence on young pedestrians’ intentions to violate regulations. Behavioral intention (0.31) was the most direct and significant predictor of behavior. The results of the study are valuable for the identification of the causes of traffic violations among young pedestrians, and they can serve as a reference for the implementation of effective interventions.

