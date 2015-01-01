Abstract

For improving the emergency capacities during road transportation accidents of dangerous goods, this paper divides the accident emergency procedure into four subsystems: accident information processing, personnel rescue and evacuation, vehicle evacuation, and rescue materials delivery. On this basis, the causal mechanism and the loop diagrams of the emergency process are established by using the System Dynamics Method and Vensim software. First, six factors including transportation distance, the degree of mechanical modernization, delay time of personnel control, delay time of traffic information release, command level coefficient, and delay time of department arrival are selected as parameters to test the model’s sensitivity analysis. Then, the influences of the abovementioned factors on the observed value, such as the demand gap of on-site materials, number of people in safe area, number of vehicles in safe area, amount of disposal information, and the dynamic evolution behavior of the system, are analyzed. The results show that the transportation distance is shortened by half, and the time to fill the demand gap is reduced by 39%. The level of mechanical modernization is doubled, the peak inventory of materials in transit will increase by 9.2%, and the time to reach the peak will be shortened by 6.8%. If the delay time of personnel control is shortened by 480 s, the number of people to be evacuated in accident area will be reduced by 56. The delay time of traffic information release is shortened by 480 s, the number of vehicles to be evacuated is reduced by 74, and the time when the vehicle stops entering accident area is 1646 s in advance. The command level coefficient increases by 9.5%, and the speed of action execution increases by 9.6%.

