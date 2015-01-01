Abstract

Recently, many parents drive their children to and from schools, leading to serious road congestion around the school gate. The school-related congestion is a special type of congestion caused by periodic impulsive aggregation of specific travellers for certain events. In this study, the individual long short-term traffic behaviours were reconstructed based on automatic vehicle identification (AVI) technologies. The cause and countermeasure of congestion around the service centers were identified through the individual behavioural properties. The vehicles that were primarily responsible for periodic impulsive aggregation congestion (PIAC) around the school gate were precisely targeted via a proposed vehicle grading clustering framework. The road management objectives were updated in the AVI data environment and it was found that only 3%–5% of the total number of vehicles passing by the school gate require specific management such as traffic enforcement activities. A series of traffic measures were formulated based on the results of vehicle grading clustering and achieved positive effects in a periodic impulsive aggregation area. It is an effective way to solve the PIAC by formulating management with different activity levels and resolutions for specific travellers. The methodologies and experience presented in this study may provide a useful tool for relieving such special type of congestion around other service centers faced with similar scenarios.

Language: en