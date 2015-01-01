Abstract

On-board data of detected vehicles play a critical role in the management of urban road traffic operation and the estimation of traffic status. Unfortunately, due to limitations of technology and privacy issues, the sampling frequency of the detected vehicle data is low and the coverage is also limited. Continuous vehicle trajectories cannot be obtained. To overcome the above problems, this paper proposes an unscented Kalman filter (UKF)-based method to reconstruct the trajectories at signalized intersections using sparse probe data of vehicles. We first divide the intersection into multiple road sections and use a quadratic programming problem to estimate the travel time of each section. The weight of each initial possible trajectory is calculated separately, and the trajectory is updated using the unscented Kalman filter (UKF); then, the trajectory between two updates is also obtained accordingly. Finally, the method is applied to the actual scenario provided by the NGSIM data and compared with the real trajectory. The mean absolute error (MAE) is adopted to evaluate the accuracy of the proposed trajectory reconstruction. Sensitivity analysis is provided in order to provide the requirement of sampling frequency to obtain highly accurate reconstructed vehicle trajectories under this method. The results demonstrate the applicability of the technique to the signalized intersection. Therefore, the method enables us to obtain richer and more accurate trajectory data information, providing a strong prior basis for future urban road traffic management and scholars using trajectory data for various studies.

