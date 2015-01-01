Abstract

Studies have shown that street network centrality measures are capable of explaining a significant proportion of pedestrian activity. These studies typically employ street centreline networks that differ significantly from the networks that pedestrians use to traverse the built environment. Presently, centrality approaches are rarely applied to dedicated pedestrian network (DPNs). This creates uncertainty regarding their ability to explain pedestrian activity when derived from DPNs. This study addresses that gap by investigating the extent to which centrality metrics derived from DPNs can explain observed pedestrian densities, both alone and when controlling for other built environment variables in metro station environments in Asia. In total, four DPNs were created centred on metro stations in Bangkok, Manila, Osaka, and Taipei chosen to represent different urban typologies. Multivariate results show that centrality metrics alone explain a mere 6–24% of observed pedestrian densities when calculated on DPNs. When all factors are considered, the contribution of centrality remained consistent in most study sites but is somewhat reduced with land-use variables and proximity to rail transit revealed as the strongest predictors of pedestrian density. Pedestrian design factors were also frequently associated with pedestrian density. Finally, stronger associations between centrality and pedestrian densities were observed in the denser, more complex pedestrian environments. These findings provide insight into the performance of centrality measures applied to DPNs expanding pedestrian network research in this area.

Language: en