Abstract

Many countries have made great efforts to boost the use of electric vehicles in recent years; for example, advanced countries including Norway and the Netherlands in Europe and the United States have enhanced people’s willingness to use electric vehicles by means of appropriate subsidies and suppression of private vehicles. In Asia, Taiwan has been promoting the policy of replacing traditional fuel two-wheeled vehicles (FTWVs) with electric two-wheeled vehicles (ETWVs) and strengthening the policy by means of replacing a large number of old FTWVs and subsidizing the purchase of ETWVs. This study took college students as the subjects, as they were the first potential group to buy ETWVs, and their concept of environmental sustainability can be shaped for cultivating vehicle use habits. This study applies a questionnaire to probe into the ETWV usage preferences of college students and explores the significant factors affecting college students’ purchase of ETWVs. This study uses a mixed logit (MXL) model for estimation. The results of model estimation show that those who are younger, have higher income, have good experience in using ETWVs, and are in user-friendly external traffic environments, are more inclined to choose ETWVs. In the future, government units can formulate policies to promote ETWVs according to the characteristics of different relevant factors.

