Abstract

The state of urban road traffic flow shows discontinuity and jumping phenomenon in the process of running. There was a data gap in the collected traffic flow data. Through the data analysis, it was found that the traffic flow state had the characteristics of multimode, mutation, inaccessibility, divergence and hysteresis, which were similar to the mutation characteristics of the basic model of catastrophe theory when the system state changed. The cusp catastrophe model of traffic flow based on traffic wave theory was established by analyzing the movement process of traffic flow. In this model, the traffic density was taken as the state variable, and traffic flow and wave speed were taken as the control variable. Referring to the basic idea of catastrophe theory, the solution method of the model was given, and the structural stability of the traffic flow state was analyzed. Through the critical equilibrium surface equation, the stability of the extreme value of the system potential function can be analyzed, and the bifurcation set equation when the traffic flow state changed can be obtained, which can be used to determine the critical range of the structural stability of the system. This paper discussed and analyzed the changing trend and constraint relationship among the wave speed, traffic density and traffic flow when the traffic flow state changed suddenly in different running environments. The analysis results were consistent with the actual road traffic flow state. A case was given, and the results showed that the cusp catastrophe model could describe the relationship among the three parameters of traffic flow from three-dimensional space, and could effectively analyze the internal relationship of the parameters when the traffic flow state changed. The validity of the model and analysis method was verified. The goal of this paper is to provide an analysis method for the judgment of urban road traffic state.

