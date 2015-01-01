Abstract

The behavior of changing lanes has a great impact on road traffic with heavy traffic. Traffic flow density is one of the important parameters that characterize the characteristics of traffic flow, and it will also be affected by the behavior of changing lanes, especially in the case of each lane. The penetration of autonomous vehicles can effectively reduce lane-changing behavior. Studying the relationship between traffic flow density and lane-changing behavior under different autonomous vehicle penetration rates is of great significance for describing the operation mechanism of mixed traffic flow and the control of mixed traffic. In this article, we use empirical, simulation, and data-driven methods to analyze the urban expressway of autonomous vehicles with penetration rates of 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50%, 60%, 70%, and 80%, respectively. A simulation experiment was carried out on the road, and data related to density, the rate of changing into the lanes, and the rate of changing out lanes were collected. The analysis of the experimental results found the following: (1) The increase in penetration of autonomous vehicles leads to a certain degree of downward trend in density, the rate of changing into the lanes, and the rate of changing out lanes. (2) Different lanes have different effects on the penetration of autonomous vehicles. In a 4-lane road, the two lanes farther from the entrance and exit are closer in appearance, while the two lanes closer to the entrance and exit are similar. (3) The relationship between density and the rate of changing into the lanes and the rate of changing out lanes shows a linear relationship with the penetration of autonomous vehicles. Although the performance of each lane is slightly different, in general, it can be carried out by a multiple regression model. The given parameter value range is relatively close under different permeability. In summary, autonomous vehicles effectively reduce the traffic density and lane-changing behavior of each lane. There is a linear relationship between traffic flow density and lane-changing behavior with the penetration of autonomous vehicles. The density-lane-changing behavior model proposed in this paper can better describe the relationship between the density of the circular multilane urban expressway and the lane-changing behavior in the case of a large traffic flow in mixed traffic.

Language: en