Abstract

To model the car-following behavior more accurately, we carried out the molecular similarity analysis between the vehicles on the road and the inert gas system, comparing vehicles with microscopic particles in long and narrow pipes. The complex car-following interaction behavior is simplified into a dynamic process of the follower car that is constantly seeking to maintain the required safety distance from the leading vehicle. Through mathematical derivation of the Lennard–Jones potential function suitable for thermodynamic analysis of inert gas systems, the influence of each variable on the potential energy is clarified, and the existing problems of the existing molecular car-following model are analyzed, referring to the general Lennard–Jones potential function to build the vehicle interaction potential function. Considering the impact of the road wall potential generated by the lane boundary, a car-following model based on Lennard–Jones interaction potential is presented. The simulation test results show that compared with the existing molecular car-following model and IDM model, the average absolute error and root mean square error of the vehicle acceleration results obtained by this model and the actual data are lower, which proves that the vehicle is based on the Lennard–Jones interaction potential. The vehicle-following model based on Lennard–Jones interaction potential has a better fitting effect on the real vehicle-following behavior.

