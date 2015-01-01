Abstract

In order to track the research progress of AEB-related technologies, this paper makes a systematic analysis and research on the impact factors, key technologies, and effect evaluation of AEB. First, the paper deeply analyzes the three levels of factors affecting the performance of AEB, which are vehicle factors, driver factors, and environmental factors. Second, the paper deeply studies the technical status of the three subsystems of environment perception, decision-making, and control execution. Particularly, the performance of Mazda, Honda, NHTSA, Berkeley, and Seungwuk Moon are compared and analyzed based on MATLAB. Third, the paper summarizes the current AEB virtual test methods, closed field test methods, and its test sites. Three classic evaluation methods in the world, including the AEB test evaluation standards of ENCAP, IIHS, and i-Vista are analyzed. Finally, the paper prospects the specific research directions, including the protection of vulnerable road users, target detection method, collision avoidance strategy, complex scenarios application, and application of emerging technologies.

