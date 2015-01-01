Abstract

The development of the Internet of vehicles technology can improve the communication between vehicles, thereby changing the driving behavior of drivers. Therefore, the traditional safe-following model cannot accurately describe the driving behavior and needs to be improved accordingly. First, two key parameters (i.e., drivers’ reaction sensitivity and road friction coefficient) are obtained through a comprehensive comparative analysis of influencing factors on the Internet of vehicles environment. And the calculation methods of these two parameters are proposed by using the multilevel comprehensive weighted evaluation method and the BP neural network. Then, these two key parameters are used to improve the traditional minimum safety distance model for adapting to driving behavior under the Internet of vehicles environment. Finally, through setting up simulation experiments and comparative analysis, the relationship between different influencing factors and the minimum safe following distance is obtained, and the influence degree of different influencing factors is sorted. The most important factor affecting car-following safety is the drivers’ characteristics. It can provide strong theoretical support for the safe driving assistance system of vehicles.

Language: en