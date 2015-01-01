|
Guan W, Chen H, Li X, Li H, You X, Moridpour S. J. Adv. Transp. 2022; 2022: e8436388.
(Copyright © 2022, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Driving speeds are higher on freeways, and the visibility reduction occurring in freeway fog zones often increases traffic accidents. This study aims at assessing the impact of different levels of connected vehicle fog warning systems on driving behavior and safety. A connected vehicle fog warning system is developed based on driving simulators, and virtual scenes are developed based on fog zones. The connected vehicle technology includes three levels: a normal level, a level including a human-machine interface, and a level with both a human-machine interface and dynamic message signs. Speed and lateral deviation are chosen as assessment indicators and combined with sample entropy to evaluate the impact of the connected vehicle fog warning system on safety. The deceleration ratio of the warning point is used to evaluate the efficiency of the connected vehicle fog warning system.
