Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study evaluated the executive functions of air traffic controllers (ATCs) in relation to demographic and occupational characteristics such as length of service, technical qualifications, and work shifts.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study based on a convenience sample with sequential selection of 52 Brazilian ATCs using the Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST), questionnaire applied to the ATCs, Student's t-test, and one-way analysis of variance with post hoc Tukey multiple comparisons of WCST with functional characteristics.



RESULTS: ATCs with 0 to 5 yr of service presented scores significantly above the cohort average in the WCST [0-5 yr: 0.54 ± 0.01 vs. 6-15 yr: 0.31 ± 0.52 vs. 151 yr: -0.02 ± 0.80]. ATCs working a 3-shift pattern presented an efficient performance and fewer perseverative errors in the WCST (3-shift: -0.63 ± 0.38 vs. 4-shift: -0.45 ± 0.43), that did not rise to significance. In a comparison between executive brain functions and technical qualifications, the controllers who worked in the TWR (Aerodrome Control Tower) only, and those who worked in both the TWR and APP (Approach Control Service) showed no differences in the number of completed categories and in perseverative errors.



DISCUSSION:The executive brain functioning of the ATCs, such as mental flexibility, strategic planning and inhibitory control, were identified as being above average when compared to the general population. While alterations in work shifts appear to have a negative (but nonsignificant) impact, newer ATCs showed stronger scores than more experienced ATCs on the WCST. Successful performance as an ATC has complex foundations, such as understanding the context of air navigation and having strong executive function capabilities.de Freitas AM, Portuguez MW, Russomano, T, da Costa JC. Air traffic controllers and executive brain function. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2022; 93(5):426-432.

Language: en