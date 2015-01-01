Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition characterized by disrupted sleep and excessive daytime fatigue. Associated cognitive and psychomotor decrements pose a threat to aviators' performance and flight safety. Additionally, the longer term health effects associated with the disease can jeopardize an aviator's career and negatively impact operational outputs. This study reviews OSA prevalence, related comorbid conditions in Army aviators, and analyzes the aeromedical dispositions of affected individuals.



METHODS: The U.S. Army Aeromedical Electronic Resource Office (AERO) database was interrogated for all cases of OSA from June 2005 through June 2015 using ICD-9 code 327.23. Prevalence rates for OSA and other comorbid conditions were then calculated using the total number of aviators in the AERO database.



RESULTS: A total of 663 unique instances of OSA were found among the aviator population (N = 24,568), giving a point prevalence of 2.69%. Four cases affected women. Mean age of initial presentation was 42.62 yr and mean Body Mass Index was 28.69. The top five most prevalent comorbid conditions were hypertension, lumbago, degeneration of a lumbar or lumbosacral intervertebral disc, PTSD, and testicular hypofunction.



DISCUSSION: Prevalence of OSA among aviators is lower than the general population but is not uncommon. A positive diagnosis requires a waiver or can result in suspension if not managed effectively, potentially leading to a reduction in aviator numbers. Aggressive health promotion and robust medical surveillance and aeromedical disposition management by the aeromedical community is essential to reduce OSA numbers, maintain aviator health, and maximize flight safety.Goldie C, Stork B, Bernhardt K, Gaydos SJ, Kelley AM. Obstructive sleep apnea among army aircrew. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2022; 93(5):415-420.

Language: en