Citation
Wells M, Bujkiewicz S, Hubbard SJ. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e966.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35562726
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In the appraisal of clinical interventions, complex evidence synthesis methods, such as network meta-analysis (NMA), are commonly used to investigate the effectiveness of multiple interventions in a single analysis. The results from a NMA can inform clinical guidelines directly or be used as inputs into a decision-analytic model assessing the cost-effectiveness of the interventions. However, there is hesitancy in using complex evidence synthesis methods when evaluating public health interventions. This is due to significant heterogeneity across studies investigating such interventions and concerns about their quality. Threshold analysis has been developed to help assess and quantify the robustness of recommendations made based on results obtained from NMAs to potential limitations of the data. Developed in the context of clinical guidelines, the method may prove useful also in the context of public health interventions. In this paper, we illustrate the use of the method in public health, investigating the effectiveness of interventions aiming to increase the uptake of accident prevention behaviours in homes with children aged 0-5.
Language: en
Keywords
Public health; Meta-analysis; Bias adjustment; Evidence synthesis; Network meta-analysis; Risk of bias; Threshold analysis