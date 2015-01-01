Abstract

BACKGROUND: Migration of people from rural to urban areas has led to the increase in demand for transportation services in the cities. However, authorities have failed to cope with this problem in a consistently manner. This has led to the increase in non-collision injuries among commuters. This study aimed at investigating the prevalence and risk factors for non-collision injuries among commuters using public transport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



METHODS: A cross sectional study was conducted in Dar es Salaam involving 290 commuters from 7 bus routes travelling to and from the city centre using public transport which are privately owned and commonly known as "daladala". Stratified random sampling was used to sample buses based on the passenger carrying capacity (i.e. 15-24, 25-34 and 35-45 passengers). Systematic random sampling was used to get a total of three commuters from each bus for the interview.



RESULTS: Lifetime prevalence of non-collision injuries was 71%, while these rates were 70 and 39% in the last 12 and 6 months, respectively. Commuters aged between 18 and 28 years experienced non-collision injuries the most (56%) in the last 12 months. Most non-collision injuries occurred on weekdays in the evening from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Strong association was observed between the occurrence of non-collision injuries and commuting time between 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (adjusted OR = 9.24; 95% CI: 2.68-19.54); boarding and disembarking (adjusted OR = 9.21; 95% CI: 3.77-25.11) and scrambling during boarding (adjusted OR = 5.03; 95% CI: 2.51-21.32). The lower limbs (adjusted OR = 8.64; 95% CI: 2.72-21.76) and the upper limbs (adjusted OR = 13.55; 95% CI: 5.32-33.21) were the most affected body parts.



CONCLUSIONS: This study has demonstrated high prevalence of non-collision injuries among commuters using public transport in Dar es Salaam. Travelling in the evening between 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on the weekdays, boarding and disembarking especially when scrambling for the bus during boarding, overcrowding in the bus especially when the bus is already full with no seats available are the major risk factors for non-collision injuries.

Language: en