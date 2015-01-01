Abstract

Risky alcohol consumption among adolescents continues to be of high public health relevance in Germany. Therefore, preventive measures should promote the skills of adolescents to deal with alcohol and peer pressure. Interactive and gender-sensitive primary prevention programs in schools have a great potential to reach the target group and to increase the effectiveness of interventions. Digital tools such as virtual simulations may help with this process.Virtual reality (VR) enables the experience of risk situations in a safe environment. Internationally, there are currently two VR alcohol prevention programs for adolescents. Their co-creation with the target group was a core element, and comprehensive research on the usability and subjective effectiveness has already been published. Conventional effectiveness evaluations such as randomized controlled trials, however, have limitations with interactive formats. Alternative and complementary evaluation approaches are needed in the future. Furthermore, the potential of tailoring VR to recipients has to be examined. In this context, a gender-sensitive design is both an opportunity and a challenge.Further research is needed to study possibilities to use VR in alcohol prevention in adolescents in Germany.



===



Riskanter Alkoholkonsum ist bei Jugendlichen in Deutschland nach wie vor von hoher Public-Health-Relevanz, weshalb vorbeugend die Kompetenzen von Jugendlichen im Umgang mit Alkohol und Gruppendruck gefördert werden sollten. Interaktive und geschlechtssensible schulische Primärpräventionsangebote besitzen ein großes Potenzial, die Erreichbarkeit der Zielgruppe und die Effektivität von Interventionen zu fördern. Dabei können virtuelle Simulationen als digitales Medium genutzt werden.



Virtual Reality (VR) ermöglicht die Erfahrung von risikobehafteten Situationen in sicherer Umgebung. International gibt es zwei Alkoholpräventionsprojekte für Jugendliche, die VR einsetzen. Die gemeinsame Entwicklung mit der Adressat*innengruppe war dabei ein bedeutendes Kernelement und es wurden bereits umfassende Untersuchungen zur Benutzungsfreundlichkeit sowie zur subjektiven Wirksamkeit durchgeführt. Gängige Effektivitätsevaluationen wie randomisierte kontrollierte Studien kommen bei interaktiven Formaten allerdings an ihre Grenzen, weshalb auch alternative und ergänzende Evaluationsansätze zukünftig eine Rolle spielen sollten. Zusätzlich muss untersucht werden, inwiefern VR-Simulationen auf Rezipient*innen zugeschnitten werden können. Hierbei ist die gendersensible Gestaltung gleichzeitig als Potenzial und als Herausforderung zu sehen.



Auch in Deutschland sollte die Möglichkeit des Einsatzes von VR in der Alkoholprävention bei Jugendlichen vertiefend untersucht werden.

Language: de