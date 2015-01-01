|
Citation
|
Koris A, Steven S, Akika V, Puls C, Okoro C, Bitrus D, Seff I, Deitch J, Stark L. Confl. Health 2022; 16(1): e26.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35550180
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Household violence is one of the most prevalent forms of gender-based violence faced by adolescent girls in humanitarian settings. A growing evidence base demonstrates the extent to which multiple forms of familial violence, including intimate partner violence, violence against children, and sibling violence overlap in the same households. However, existing evidence of family support programming that effectively reduces violence against girls by addressing intersecting forms of household violence are limited, particularly in the Global South. Through a qualitative implementation evaluation informed by a grounded theoretical approach, we explored the perceived impact of a gender transformative, whole-family support intervention aimed at building adolescent girls' protective assets against violence, among program participants in two communities of internally displaced people Maiduguri, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Nigeria; Adolescents; Gender-based violence; Gender norms; Household violence; Humanitarian settings