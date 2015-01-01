Abstract

Nowadays, one of the most important health and social policy issues concerning all countries is the problem of road accident rates. Traffic is one of the most important risk factors. For this reason, ridesharing companies have been launching electric scooters in Rome since June 2019 with the aim of reducing car traffic. In the absence of relevant legislations, the risk is that of facing an increase in deaths due to electric scooter crashes. We report the case of an electric scooter accident victim with cranio-encephalic trauma associated with limb injuries that caused immediate death. This case report emphasizes how the obligation of using helmets must be extended to all ages, in order to reduce the risk of increasing the number of deaths. Compulsory helmet use can reduce fatalities in all cases where high-speed crashes are not involved.

