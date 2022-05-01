Abstract

Bromine is a water-soluble, severely toxic element. It leads to tissue injury by causing the release of radical oxygen species from mucosal membranes. Redness or brownish discoloration of the skin, pain, measles-like rash, vesicles, blisters, pustules, furuncles, burns, and ulcers may be seen in the acute phase. A 32-year-old male presented to the emergency department after an accidental spill of bromine on his left forearm. Erythematous skin, including brownish discoloration and occasional small blisters, were seen on the forearm and wrist. The affected extremity was washed with plenty of water. The lesions were covered with antibiotic cream and wrapped with sterile gauzes; they healed without any complications. Mild burn scars with slightly pale discoloration of the affected skin remained after the lesions healed. Although bromine burn is rare, it causes severe damage to the skin, and injury starts insidiously without causing a visible skin reaction at the beginning. Irrigation with plenty of water in the early period is critically important in reducing the severity of the injury. Key Words: Bromine, Burn, Skin, Radical oxygen species.

