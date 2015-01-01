Abstract

Abbreviation: ICD-10 = International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision.



* Suicide was identified using ICD-10 underlying cause-of-death codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0. Firearm-involved suicide was identified using ICD-10 underlying cause-of-death codes X72-X74.



† Homicide was identified using ICD-10 underlying cause-of-death codes U01-U02, X85-Y09, and Y87.1. Firearm-involved homicide was identified using ICD-10 underlying cause-of-death codes U01.4 and X93-X95.



§ In 2020, approximately 8 in 10 homicides and 5 in 10 suicides in the United States involved firearms. Additional information on firearm homicide and firearm suicide rates during 2019-2020 is available at https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7119e1.htm





In 2020, among persons aged ≥10 years, the percentage of suicide deaths that involved a firearm was lowest among those aged 25-44 years (45.1%) and highest among those aged ≥65 years (70.8%). The percentage of homicide deaths that involved a firearm decreased with age, from 91.6% among those aged 10-24 years to 46.0% among those aged ≥65 years. Persons aged ≥65 years had the highest percentage of suicide deaths that involved a firearm but the lowest percentage of homicide deaths that involved a firearm.



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm

