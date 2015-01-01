Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of dietary supplement (DS) and energy drink (ED) usage in military personnel differs from branch to branch and is between 55% and 76% (higher values in special operations forces). Aviators with highly demanding tasks might be especially interested in using dietary supplements. To date, there are only limited data available for this special profession inside the military.



METHODS: An internet-based survey was conducted on the prevalence of DS and ED usage, the reasons for their usage and the place of purchase for all wings of the German Armed Forces.



RESULTS: Of the 181 pilots who participated in the survey, 34% used DSs and 16% EDs. Usage was linked to sports activities but not to the type of aircraft. DSs were purchased on the internet by 50% of the respondents; mostly protein supplements, magnesium and omega-3fatty acids. Only 42% said they would feel an effect from taking DSs.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the present study showed that the prevalence of usage was comparable to that of the civilian population, the sources of supply and the range of the substances taken give cause for concern. This calls for education and information campaigns to make the pilots aware of the possible risks to their health.

Language: en