Abstract

The Electric Bike (EB) has become an ideal mode of transportation because of its simple operation, convenience, and because it is time saving, economical and environmentally friendly. However, electric bicycle road-traffic injuries (ERTIs) have become a road-traffic safety problem that needs to be solved urgently, bringing a huge burden to public health. In order to provide basic data and a theoretical basis for the prevention and control of ERTIs in Shantou, mixed research combining a case-control study and a case-crossover study was carried out to investigate the cycling behavior characteristics and injury status of EB riders in Shantou city, and to explore the influencing factors of ERTI. The case-control study selected the orthopedic inpatient departments of three general hospitals in Shantou. The case-crossover study was designed to assess the effect of brief exposure on the occurrence of ERTIs, in which each orthopedic inpatient serves as his or her own control. Univariable and multivariable logistic regressions were used to examine the associated factors of ERTIs. In the case-control study, multivariable analysis showed that chasing or playing when cycling, finding the vehicle breakdown but continuing cycling, not wearing the helmet, and retrograde cycling were risk factors of ERTIs. Compared with urban road sections, suburb and township road sections were more likely to result in ERTIs. Astigmatism was the protective factor of ERTI. The case-crossover study showed that answering the phone or making a call and not wearing a helmet while cycling increased the risk of ERTIs. Cycling in the motor-vehicle lane and cycling on the sidewalk were both protective factors. Therefore, the traffic management department should effectively implement the policy about wearing a helmet while cycling, increasing the helmet-wearing rate of EB cyclists, and resolutely eliminate illegal behaviors such as violating traffic lights and using mobile phones while cycling. Mixed lanes were high-incidence road sections of ERTIs. It was suggested that adding people-non-motor-vehicles/motor vehicles diversion and isolation facilities in the future to ensure smooth roads and safety would maximize the social economic and public health benefits of EB.

