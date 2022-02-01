Abstract

The current paper reports a field study of 132 Argentinian individuals who experienced a road traffic crash (RTC), focusing on the role of physical injury in the early aftermath of the crash. Three groups of participants were studied: 1) individuals who were <1 month post-RTC who were not injured (<1 mo, Not Injured, n = 89), 2) individuals who were <1 month post-RTC who were injured (<1 mo, Injured, n = 15), and 3) individuals who were 1-3 months post-RTC who were injured (1-3 mo, Injured, n = 28). Examination of PTSD symptoms indicated that with several exceptions, most PTSD symptoms were endorsed at higher levels by the two injured groups, relative to the not injured group. Consideration of post-RTC cognitive and interpersonal factors indicated that the two injured groups reported lower self-efficacy and higher levels of rumination, relative to the Not Injured group. Additionally, the 1-3 mo Injured group reported being more socially isolated, relative to the two other groups.



RESULTS are discussed in light of related literature, with elaboration of potential public health interventions designed to target injured survivors of RTCs.

