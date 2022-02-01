|
Manchon JB, Bueno M, Navarro J. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 86: 281-295.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Trust in Automation is known to influence human-automation interaction and user behaviour. In the Automated Driving (AD) context, studies showed the impact of drivers' Trust in Automated Driving (TiAD), and linked it with, e.g., difference in environment monitoring or driver's behaviour. This study investigated the influence of driver's initial level of TiAD on driver's behaviour and early trust construction during Highly Automated Driving (HAD). Forty drivers participated in a driving simulator study. Based on a trust questionnaire, participants were divided in two groups according to their initial level of TiAD: high (Trustful) vs. low (Distrustful). Declared level of trust, gaze behaviour and Non-Driving-Related Activities (NDRA) engagement were compared between the two groups over time.
Language: en
Automated driving; Driver's behaviour; Trust in automation