The present study investigates the role of psychological factors on the choice of three controls (modes) in driving a vehicle, namely highly automated, partially automated, and manual control. Traditional driving habits, resistance to change, and behavioural beliefs were all assessed along with individual and socioeconomic variables. Using survey data (n = 595) of car users, a model was developed to predict the share of different driving controls and determine the effects of psychological variables.
Habit; Highly automated control; Resistance to change; Technology acceptance