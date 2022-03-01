Abstract

Horizontal curves are locations on the road network with a high road accident risk. In order to provide drivers with timely and proper information about the upcoming curve, road authorities often use chevron signs. Although the main design of chevrons is similar in most countries (one colour for the background and another for the arrow), the combination of colours differs. The aim of this simulator study is to investigate how different colour combinations affect drivers when they encounter and drive through horizontal curves on rural roads at daytime. Overall, each of the tested chevrons reduced the driving speed (between 25 and 29 km/h), although not to the speed limit level (60 km/h). However, for curves marked with chevrons with fluorescent or white background the driving speed was the lowest at all measuring points, regardless of the curve direction. The observation of lateral movement shows that there are no significant differences in the way the vehicle is positioned when approaching and driving through curves marked with different chevrons. Based on the obtained results, practical recommendations and potential future research activities are presented.

Language: en