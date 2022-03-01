Abstract

Horizontal curves are typically associated with increased crash risk when compared with straight roads, but recent analyses have suggested that having more frequent sharp curves decreases the relative crash risk posed by each curve. Here, 90 drivers completed a simulated rural drive with either high proximity (160 m straight tangent between curves) or low proximity (1200 m tangent) curves. Curve proximity had a significant effect on approach speeds, with drivers in the high proximity curve drive showing significantly lower mean and maximum approach speeds before entering the curve. However, they also showed an unexpected tendency to higher speeds while negotiating the curve itself. The current study provides direct empirical evidence that driving behaviour on approach to a given curve is significantly affected by the proximity of other curves, and therefore highlights the need to factor in the characteristics of the road on approach to the curve, as well as the features of the curve itself when assessing risk.

